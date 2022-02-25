Ukrainian president urges EU to toughen sanctions on Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Europe on Friday to act more quickly and forcefully in imposing sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine, accusing western allies of politicking as Moscow's forces advanced on Kyiv.

"Europe has enough strength to stop this aggression," Zelenskiy said, adding that everything from banning Russians from entering the European Union to cutting Moscow off from SWIFT to an oil embargo should be on the table.

"You still can stop this aggression. You have to act swiftly," he said.

