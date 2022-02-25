MNRE approves development of 400MW solar project in Kinnaur by SJVN

Left Menu

State-owned SJVN on Friday said Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has approved development of 400 MW solar park by the company at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh.According to a company statement, an in-principle approval has been accorded by the ministry for development of this project under Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks of its solar park scheme.Companys Chairman and MD Nand Lal Sharma said SJVN is the Solar Power Park Developer SPPD for all renewable energy projects in Himachal Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:21 IST
Company's Chairman and MD Nand Lal Sharma said SJVN is the Solar Power Park Developer (SPPD) for all renewable energy projects in Himachal Pradesh. ''Government of Himachal Pradesh had recommended to commission this solar park by SPPD of the state. Being the Nodal Agency for National Level Renewable Development for Himachal, SJVN has been entrusted with this responsibility by MNRE,'' he said.

SJVN is gearing up for preparation and submission of Detailed Project Report (DPR) at the earliest in accordance with the timelines of the solar park scheme.

Sharma further said SJVN is already preparing DPR for 880 MW Kaza Solar Park in Himachal Pradesh. Besides being eco-friendly, development of these solar parks will usher in host of economic activities, community and infrastructural development and multiple direct & indirect employment opportunities to the locals.

Presently, SJVN has a portfolio of more than 16,400 MW and with this latest addition, the renewable energy portfolio is now 3054.5 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

