Higher oil prices to hit Tunisian public finances, official says

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:27 IST
Sharply rising oil prices will have "major effects on public finances" and Tunisia is heading towards raising domestic fuel prices again within days, a Tunisian government official told Reuters on Friday.

Tunisia, which subsidises domestic fuel prices, was already seeking a foreign rescue package to help it avert a looming crisis in its public finances before the crisis in Ukraine led to a big increase in global oil prices this week.

