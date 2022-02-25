Left Menu

Austria backs excluding Russia from SWIFT if there is EU unity

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:52 IST
Austria backs excluding Russia from SWIFT if there is EU unity
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria backs the idea of excluding Russia from the global SWIFT system of interbank payments provided there is unity within the European Union on the issue, Chancellor Karl Nehammer told a news conference on Friday.

Neutral Austria traditionally maintains relatively close ties to Russia by EU standards. It obtains 80% of its natural gas from Russia and owns just under a third of oil company OMV , which is an investor in the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022