Austria backs excluding Russia from SWIFT if there is EU unity
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:52 IST
Austria backs the idea of excluding Russia from the global SWIFT system of interbank payments provided there is unity within the European Union on the issue, Chancellor Karl Nehammer told a news conference on Friday.
Neutral Austria traditionally maintains relatively close ties to Russia by EU standards. It obtains 80% of its natural gas from Russia and owns just under a third of oil company OMV , which is an investor in the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.
