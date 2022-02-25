US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Russia says ready to hold talks with Ukraine
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday, building on a rally in the previous session after Russia said President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.39 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 33,277.22.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.68 points, or 0.23%, at 4,298.38, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.67 points, or 0.09%, to 13,485.26 at the opening bell.
