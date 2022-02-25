Left Menu

Kerala reports 3,581 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 3,581 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:10 IST
Kerala reports 3,581 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 3,581 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Kerala health department bulletin, the state has 37, 239 active cases and 353 patients are hospitalized.

The bulletin said 7,837 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Six people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours and 128 deaths were added as per new guidelines of the central government. With this death toll has gone up to 64,980.

The state tested 44,054 samples in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022