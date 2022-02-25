Left Menu

U.S. trade relationship with China "getting more difficult" - USTR

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@USTradeRep)
The trade relationship between the United States and China is "extremely difficult and getting more difficult," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Friday.

Tai said she has been meeting with China since early October to "hold China accountable" to meet its commitments in the Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries.

"We would like China to play by our rules, but we cannot make decisions for China," Tai said, speaking at the U.S. Agriculture Department's annual Agricultural Outlook Forum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

