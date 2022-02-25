U.S. trade relationship with China "getting more difficult" - USTR
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
The trade relationship between the United States and China is "extremely difficult and getting more difficult," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Friday.
Tai said she has been meeting with China since early October to "hold China accountable" to meet its commitments in the Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries.
"We would like China to play by our rules, but we cannot make decisions for China," Tai said, speaking at the U.S. Agriculture Department's annual Agricultural Outlook Forum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Katherine Tai
- China
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. appeals court will not block order barring Biden federal staff vaccine mandate
U.S.'s Kerry urges Mexico to ensure energy bill does not breach USMCA
Ford, Toyota halt some output as U.S., Canada warn on trucker protests
FOREX-Better risk sentiment help antipodeans, but traders wait for U.S. inflation data
Former casino exec gets record year in prison in U.S. college scandal