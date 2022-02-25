Left Menu

Iran nuclear chief says Tehran to enrich uranium to 20% even after nuclear deal- reports

Iran will continue to enrich uranium to 20% purity even after sanctions on it are lifted and a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is revived, Iranian news agencies quoted the country's nuclear chief as saying on Friday. "(Uranium) enrichment ...

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:18 IST
Iran nuclear chief says Tehran to enrich uranium to 20% even after nuclear deal- reports
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran will continue to enrich uranium to 20% purity even after sanctions on it are lifted and a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is revived, Iranian news agencies quoted the country's nuclear chief as saying on Friday.

"(Uranium) enrichment ... continues with a maximum ceiling of 60%, which led Westerners to rush to negotiations, and it will continue with the lifting of sanctions by both 20% and 5%," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, was quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying.

The 2015 deal restricts the purity to which Iran can enrich uranium to 3.67%, far below the roughly 90% that is weapons-grade or the 20% Iran reached before the deal. Iran is now enriching to various levels, the highest being around 60%.

