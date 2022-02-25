Left Menu

J-K: Six people trapped due to heavy snowfall rescued

The Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the help of police and locals on Friday rescued six residents of Choidraman Village struck due to heavy snowfall from Naribal Warwan on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:26 IST
Local rescued from from Naribal Warwan . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the help of police and locals on Friday rescued six residents of Choidraman Village struck due to heavy snowfall from Naribal Warwan on Friday. "The Army received the information that six persons travelling from Anantnag to Warwan on foot through Margan Pass had gone missing on Wednesday evening," read the official statement.

A joint operation of the Army, district administration, SDRF and 12 mountaineers commences to rescue the civilians from Larnu in the early morning on Friday. "The rescue team had almost reached the Margan Pass when information was received from Inshan that 5-6 persons have been seen coming down from Margan Pass. Immediately the JCO incharge of Inshan Army Camp along with police and a few villagers mobilised from Inshan to receive them and to extend all possible assistance to these civilians. They were trapped at Margan top due to heavy snowfall," it says.

Missing residents have safely reached their homes after spending almost 48 hours in sub-zero temperatures at an altitude of 12000 feet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

