Ukraine c.bank revokes license of Russia's Sberbank subsidiary -Ifax

Ukraine's central bank has revoked the licences and liquidated the units of two state-owned Russian banks, dominant lender Sberbank and development bank VEB, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

U.S., EU and British leaders targeted Russian banks with sanctions designed to punish Moscow for sending troops to Ukraine, a move that drew global condemnation and sent the rouble sinking to record lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)