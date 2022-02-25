Ukraine c.bank revokes license of Russia's Sberbank subsidiary -Ifax
25-02-2022
Ukraine's central bank has revoked the licences and liquidated the units of two state-owned Russian banks, dominant lender Sberbank and development bank VEB, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.
U.S., EU and British leaders targeted Russian banks with sanctions designed to punish Moscow for sending troops to Ukraine, a move that drew global condemnation and sent the rouble sinking to record lows.
