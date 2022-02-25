Left Menu

CRPF officer, jawan injured in IED blast carried out by Naxals in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF officer belonging to its CoBRA commando unit was critically injured along with a jawan after Naxals triggered an IED blast in a forest in Bihar's Gaya district on Friday, officials said.

Assistant Commandant Vibhore Kumar Singh suffered serious injuries in both his legs in the blast that took place in the Chakrabandha forest, about 100 km from here.

Head Constable Surendra Singh was also injured in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

The Maoists also believed to have fired on the patrol team of the 205th Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), they said.

The incident took place around 5 PM.

The security personnel accompanying the injured are trying to evacuate them to the nearest road head as a rescue chopper could not land due to darkness, they said.

