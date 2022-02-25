Left Menu

Former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal passes away

Former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal passes away on Friday at Sum Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:31 IST
Former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik expressed condolence over the demise of Biswal. "Sad to hear about the demise of former Odisha CM and senior Congress leader, Shri Hemananda Biswal. He stood for Congress party's ideals throughout his life. Odisha Congress will miss him dearly. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

