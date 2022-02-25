CAI cuts cotton production estimate to 343.13 lakh bales for current crop year

Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Friday cuts its cotton production estimate by 5 lakh bales to 343.13 lakh bales for the current crop year ending September, mainly due to expected lower production in Telangana.

The crop year is from October-September.

The latest projection reflects a cut of 5 lakh bales compared to the earlier estimate, according to CAI.

Total cotton production in the last season stood at 353 lakh bales, which was 9.87 lakh bales less than the current season projection, it said in a statement.

Cotton production estimates for the season in Telangana is estimated to decline by 2 lakh bales, in Gujarat and Karnataka by 1 lakh bales each, and in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by 0.50 lakh bales each.

Total cotton supply for the months of October 2021 to January 2022 is estimated by CAI at 272.20 lakh bales. This consists of the arrivals of 192.20 lakh bales, imports of 5 lakh bales and the opening stock estimated at 75 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

Further, the estimated cotton consumption from October 2021 to January 2022 is at 114 lakh bales while the exports up to January 31, 2022 are estimated at 25 lakh bales.

Stock at the end of January 2022 is estimated at 133.20 lakh bales, including 75 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 58.20 lakh bales with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Maharashtra Federation and others.

CAI Crop Committee has estimated the total cotton supply till end of the cotton season 2021-22 at 433.13 lakh bales.

Total cotton supply consists of the opening stock of 75 lakh bales as on October 1, 2021, crop for the season estimated at 343.13 lakh bales and the imports for the season estimated at 15 lakh bales.

Domestic consumption estimated by CAI has been reduced to 340 lakh bales against its previous estimate of 345 lakh bales.

Exports for the season have now been estimated at 45 lakh bales, the same level as estimated at the last meeting of the Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption (COCPC) on November 12, 2021 against the previous month's estimate of 48 lakh bales.

The carry-over stock at the end of the cotton season 2021-22 on September 30, 2022 is estimated at 48.13 lakh against the carry-over stock of 75 lakh bales for the previous cotton season 2020-21, CAI said.

