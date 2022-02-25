Left Menu

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, IMD predicts more rainfall, hail precipitation

Several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Friday evening and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the city along with thunderstorms and lightning in the next two hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:42 IST
Visuals from Feroz Shah Road (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Friday evening and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the city along with thunderstorms and lightning in the next two hours. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted hail precipitation in Delhi and its adjacent areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of North, Northwest, West, New and Central Delhi and NCR, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan during next 2 hours and Hail precipitation is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal (Haryana) during next one hour," IMD said in a tweet at 9:10 pm. Earlier, (IMD) had predicted light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi-NCR during the next two hours. (ANI)

