Left Menu

Three held in Jagat Agro case

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) arrested three people in connection with the investigation into the affairs of Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt. Ltd on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:48 IST
Three held in Jagat Agro case
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) arrested three people in connection with the investigation into the affairs of Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt. Ltd on Friday. In the investigation assigned by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to SFIO based on the orders passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, the SFIO arrested promoter and shareholder Satish Kumar Pawa, son of promoter Saurav Aggarwal and statutory auditor Suhas S Paranjpe in connection with the investigation into the affairs of Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt. Ltd, according to a release from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The investigation was assigned by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to SFIO based on the orders passed by the National Company Law Tribunal. The arrest has been made by SFIO in the exercise of the powers under Section 212(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, based on the material in its possession which has revealed that these persons were guilty of indulging in serious corporate fraud punishable under Section 447 of the Companies Act, 2013.

They have falsified the financial statements over a period of 3 years by inflating their stock position and falsely induced banks to lend on the strength of the falsified financial statements. The company borrowed funds from public banks viz. SBoP and PNB and diverted/ siphoned through various channels, the release said. They were produced before the court of Competent Jurisdiction in Delhi and transit remand orders were obtained for producing them before the Special Court (Companies Act, 2013), Mumbai.

The additional session judge, Mumbai, has remanded all the three accused in SFIO custody till Match 1. The investigation is currently in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022