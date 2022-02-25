Left Menu

Delhi metro signs contract to execute National Common Mobility Card

In order to implement indigenously developed National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in the entire Delhi Metro network, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has entered into a contract with a consortium for executing the NCMC along with the upgrade of complete ecosystem consisting of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system which will also enable travel through QR Tickets, Account-Based Ticket and Near Field Communications (NFC) Media.

25-02-2022
The DMRC in a statement said that the implementation of NCMC and QR ticket will enable seamless travel by metro rails and other transport systems across the country besides retail shopping and purchases. In addition, with Mobile QR and NFC based tickets, passengers will also be able to use a mobile phone to enter or exit a metro station on its corridors. Presently, the Airport Express Line (23 km) of Delhi Metro from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 (6 stations) is having the NCMC and QR code ticketing facility available at its stations. With the award of this contract, the remaining operational corridors of Delhi Metro will also be equipped with NCMC and QR code compliant AFC system by June 2023, DMRC said.

Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director DMRC said, "The Implementation of NCMC along with QR Ticket (Paper QR and Mobile QR), Account Based Ticketing (ABT) and NFC Media will push the country towards being a cashless economy. This will enable commuters to have an integrated access to all public transports and they need not to carry/purchase multiple cards for different usage. Implementation of above technology will bring DMRC at par with the leading metros worldwide. These innovations are going to herald a new era of travelling, comfort and enhanced mobility for Delhi-NCR residents." (ANI)

