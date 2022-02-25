Left Menu

IEA vows to ensure global energy security in wake of Ukraine invasion

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:32 IST
IEA vows to ensure global energy security in wake of Ukraine invasion
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IEA)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The International Energy Agency vowed to protect global energy security, the Paris-based watchdog said in a statement after convening a meeting on Friday of its 31 member countries to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We reviewed how the Russian invasion has increased concerns among oil market participants against the backdrop of already tight global markets and heightened price volatility," executive director Fatih Birol was quoted as saying.

Citing the risk of a further escalation, IEA member countries agreed "to continue to act in solidarity to ensure global energy security".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022