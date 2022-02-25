Konkani singer Lorna to take to stage on first day of Panjim City Carnaval

Goa's nightingale Lorna will take over the stage on the first day of the four-day Panjim City Carnaval that will be starting from February 26 and will be ending on March 1. According to the official statement, in the inaugural ceremony, all the state authorities will be marking their attendance as the float parade will be kicking off at 3 PM and making its way along the winding streets of the capital city.

The city will be witnessing the music extravaganza at Samba Square unfold with Goa's nightingale Lorna, who will be enthralling audiences with her power-packed performance as she belts out her classics. Having taken a break during the pandemic, the septuagenarian artist will be returning to the state to the delight of her fans. "Meanwhile, local lad Bongisio, the Konkani rapper will light up the stage at the Mandovi Promenade with his version of Konkani rap. From Konkani language artists to local bands to stand up comedians, the venues will be buzzing with music and dance through the event," the statement added.

The zone will have three stations, one is a craft station, where children can create bookmarks, carnival headgear, and other craft activities in addition to a games centre and an art station. A specially created pop-up library, craft-related activities, book counter to display curated books from Indian publishers and book sale counter will be opened to all children from age 5 and above. Secondly will be a stray dog adoption zone, where interested individuals can come in to adopt a stray dog and give it a home.

And thirdly, a zone was created for local culinary entrepreneurs or 'foodpreneurs' in an effort by the city to encourage them and offer the foodpreneurs a platform to showcase their creations. The culinary extravaganza with a host of food stalls and culinary pop-ups has also been planned at Samba Square and the Mandovi Promenade. The city Panji is all set to celebrate Panjim Carnaval with the same enthusiasm and happiness as every year the city prepare this Carnaval. (ANI)

