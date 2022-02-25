Left Menu

Pharma industry likely to grow to USD 130 billion by 2030, say industry leaders

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:44 IST
Pharma industry likely to grow to USD 130 billion by 2030, say industry leaders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The pharmaceutical sector in the country can grow to USD 130 billion by 2030, industry captains said on Friday.

Several industry leaders participated in the 'CEOs Conclave' as part of 'BioAsia 2022', the Telangana government's flagship annual life sciences convention, that concluded on Friday.

''I think USD 130 billion by 2030 is what the consensus estimate was. I think I agree with it, entirely possible. We can screw it up. But, I think it is within reach,'' G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD of Dr Reddy's Laboratories said.

Recalling the USD 130 billion estimate made earlier, Sun Pharma Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said: ''I think if all the players, I see their level of excitement and the sense about future, I think we should be on the way to achieve that kind of a number.'' They were asked about their expectation in terms of the size of the industry.

Asked how they saw 2022 panning out for the industry, Shanghvi expressed optimism about the growth potential.

''I share your optimism that hopefully, next year will be going back to the physical kind of world that we are familiar with. If we go back to that kind of a situation, I see a potential for the business to continue to go up,'' he said.

Improvement in patient and doctor visits to the clinics should help the industry and the patients, he said. ''As India becomes an increasingly more important component for the global supply chain, that should benefit the industry going forward. Various measures taken by the government should also further strengthen our ability to compete. I am quite optimistic,'' Shanghvi said.

Prasad shared the optimism expressed by the Sun Pharma MD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022