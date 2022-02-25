Left Menu

Delhi roads will be pothole-free within a month: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the roads of the national capital will be pothole-free within a month and if any defects are found then the action would be initiated against the concerned engineers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:50 IST
Delhi roads will be pothole-free within a month: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the roads of the national capital will be pothole-free within a month and if any defects are found then the action would be initiated against the concerned engineers. Sisodia, who was allocated the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), on Wednesday, held a meeting with officials to review the progress of development projects today.

During the meeting, Sisodia directed the officers that the entire stretch of roads of a total 1300 km of length that falls under the PWD Delhi should be inspected; the patches, which require any repairs, should be mended within a month. He directed the officials to ensure that the roads should be repaired in an efficient manner, with no delays or nuisance. If any defects are found, an action would be initiated against the concerned engineers.

Sisodia also directed the officials to launch a mobile app for the public to avail the PWD services. "PWD Delhi will soon launch this mobile application which would allow the residents of Delhi to access better services and register their complaints on the spot. This application would enable the residents of Delhi to register their complaints against the poor infrastructure of roads," he added.

Earlier, Delhi's Home Minister Satyendar Jain was holding the charge of PWD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022