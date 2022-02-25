Delhi roads will be pothole-free within a month: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the roads of the national capital will be pothole-free within a month and if any defects are found then the action would be initiated against the concerned engineers. Sisodia, who was allocated the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), on Wednesday, held a meeting with officials to review the progress of development projects today.

During the meeting, Sisodia directed the officers that the entire stretch of roads of a total 1300 km of length that falls under the PWD Delhi should be inspected; the patches, which require any repairs, should be mended within a month. He directed the officials to ensure that the roads should be repaired in an efficient manner, with no delays or nuisance. If any defects are found, an action would be initiated against the concerned engineers.

Sisodia also directed the officials to launch a mobile app for the public to avail the PWD services. "PWD Delhi will soon launch this mobile application which would allow the residents of Delhi to access better services and register their complaints on the spot. This application would enable the residents of Delhi to register their complaints against the poor infrastructure of roads," he added.

Earlier, Delhi's Home Minister Satyendar Jain was holding the charge of PWD. (ANI)

