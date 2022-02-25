Ukraine's Zelenskiy spoke to Biden about strengthening sanctions, defense assistance
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed strengthening sanctions, defense assistance and an anti-war coalition with U.S. President Joe Biden, he wrote on Twitter on Friday.
"Grateful to the U.S. for the strong support to Ukraine!," Zelenskiy wrote.
