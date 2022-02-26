COVID-19: Bhubaneswar Corpn issues guidelines ahead of Maha Shivratri

Left Menu

As a precautionary measure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines for the celebration of Maha Shivratri in the city, which will take place on March 1.

According to the BMC guidelines, there will be no puja during darshan of Lord Lingaraj near Aadda Katha by the devotees on the day of Maha Shivaratri.

The priests have to perform their duties as usual by observing COVID appropriate behaviour like proper wearing of masks, following social distancing and maintaining hand hygiene. The devotees are allowed for darshan of Lord Lingaraj from Singhadwar to Aadda Kathha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

