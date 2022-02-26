Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicular movement due to landslides

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-02-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 12:16 IST
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicular movement due to landslides
Boulders at the Jammu-Srinagar Highway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday was closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides. Traffic Police of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) tweeted, "Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, boulders at many places on NHW, and snow accumulation around the NAVYUG Tunnel."

The Qazigund-Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world. The highway was closed due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at various places along the 270-km stretch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

