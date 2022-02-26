Ukrainian foreign minister calls for Russian oil embargo
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 13:19 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Saturday for full isolation of Russia, including an embargo on the purchases of Russian crude.
"I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, the oil embargo, ruin its economy," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate
Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN
Russia-Ukraine crisis bolsters Chinese plans of invading Taiwan: Report