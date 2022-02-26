Left Menu

Ukrainian foreign minister calls for Russian oil embargo

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 13:27 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Saturday for full isolation of Russia, including an embargo on the purchases of Russian crude.

"I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, the oil embargo, ruin its economy," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

