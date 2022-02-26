Left Menu

Kerala to arrange air tickets for students returning from other cities after landing in India from Ukraine

The State government will provide air tickets to students returning to Kerala who are reaching cities like Delhi, Mumbai on evacuation flights from Ukraine, being arranged by the Centre.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-02-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 15:20 IST
Kerala to arrange air tickets for students returning from other cities after landing in India from Ukraine
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State government will provide air tickets to students returning to Kerala who is reaching cities like Delhi, Mumbai on evacuation flights from Ukraine, being arranged by the Centre. The government has taken measures to collect information beforehand regarding Malayalees arriving in India from Ukraine.

The arrangement is being made by Resident Commissioner and Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) officials. The District Collectors have been directed to make necessary arrangements for those reaching airports in Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022