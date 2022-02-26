Left Menu

Centre approves offering of coal by coal companies via e-auction window

The Central government has approved the offering of non-linkage coal by coal companies through one e-auction window of Coal India Limited or Singarani Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 15:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has approved the offering of non-linkage coal by coal companies through one e-auction window of Coal India Limited or Singarani Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The cabinet committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the e-auction will cater to all the Sectors namely power Sector and Non-Regulated Sector (NRS) including traders and coal would be offered through this auction in place of the present system of sector-specific auctions.

Coal offered through the single e-auction window shall be transport mode agnostic with default option being through Rail mode. However, coal may be lifted by the consumers through the road mode/other modes depending upon their choice and suitability without paying any additional charges or discount to the coal companies, said a press release. Long-term allotment of coal by CIL/SCCL, without affecting the supplies against existing coal linkages, to their own gasification plants shall be allowed at prices as may be decided by the coal company. However, the taxes, duties, royalty etc shall be paid by the coal companies on the notified prices of coal for power sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

