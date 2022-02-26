Chhattisgarh govt signs MOUs for food irradiator facility, dung-based power plants

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for the installation of a food irradiator plant, which will keep food and vegetables safe and well-preserved, as well as dung-based power plants, an official said.

In order to keep food grains, vegetables and minor forest produce safe, fresh and to preserve its quality for a longer duration, the government will be installing the first food irradiator plant in the government sector, said the official.

''For the operation of the food irradiator plant and technology transfer, the state's Seed Corporation has inked an MoU with the Department of Atomic Energy's Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology,'' he said.

Another MoU was signed between Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority (CBDA) and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) for setting up of dung-based power plants in 'gauthans'. with the BARC providing technical guidance, the official said.

''The electricity generated from cow dung in gauthans will be used to run machines, for irrigation, lighting etc in rural industrial parks, while excess power can be sold to discoms. These two MOUs, which were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, will strengthen agriculture and the rural economy,'' the official added. TKP COR BNM BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)