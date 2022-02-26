Alpine Skiing-Norway tells Russia 'we do not want your participation' at upcoming events
The executive board of the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Saturday it does not want Russian athletes competing at upcoming World Cup races and world championships in Norway after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine this week.
"The Norwegian Ski Federation's message to Russia and Russian athletes is crystal clear - we do not want your participation," it said in a statement.
