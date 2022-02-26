Onlooker runover by govt vehicle

An onlooker was run over by a government vehicle while the presidential cavalcade was travelling on the same route at Bokakhat in Golaghat district of Assam and died on the spot on Saturday.

Police is, however, yet to confirm the incident.

Rameswar Rabidas, who hails from Milanpur of Bokakhat, was waiting along NH-37 when Kovind's convoy was on way to Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park from a temporary helipad at Bokakhat.

Later, locals called an ambulance and sent the body to a nearby hospital for necessary formalities.

Local TV channels showed gory visuals of a man lying in a pool of blood on the road and then being taken away in an ambulance.

Assam Agriculture Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora, who received Kovind at the helipad and was travelling in the convoy, confirmed the accident.

''Yes, I have heard about the accident in which one person was killed. But I do not know whose escort vehicles hit him. I did not have any escort today and my vehicle did not hit him,'' Bora told PTI over phone.

He later tweeted, ''Anguished to learn that a person succumbed to injuries sustained in a road mishap involving a vehicle of Govt administration in the Kaziranga area today. My deepest condolences to the deceased's family. The authorities are helping the affected family in this hour of grief.'' No confirmation on the incident could be got from the police despite a number of attempts.

The president had reached Bokakhat on Saturday to visit the famous Kaziranga National Park and Tiger reserve and take a jeep safari at its Bagori range after attending the 19th convocation of Tezpur University. During his overnight stay in the Park, he will view a photo and archival exhibition on conservation there, besides discussing various government initiatives to protect the forest, which is famous the world over as a habitat of one-horned rhinos.

He will spend Saturday night at the Assam Police Guest House in Kaziranga National Park and go on an elephant safari along with his family on Sunday morning. He will leave Assam later in the day, officials said.

