MoU signed to showcase sector-wise opportunities to investors in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 19:08 IST
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) and Ladakh Jammu and Kashmir Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) here, an official spokesman said.

The MoU has been signed in order to showcase the sector-wise opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir to potential investors and to drive sector-specific investments from different stakeholders.

The MoU aims at programme facilitation for multiple sectors of agriculture, textile, handicraft, pharmaceuticals, rural development, information technology, information technology-enabled services, food processing, dairy product, engineering and machine tools to gain wide scope and traction among influencer bodies from different states, among others, the spokesman said. The MoU was signed by managing director, JKTPO Ankita Kar and director, LEAD, Sunil Shah in presence of principal secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), R P Thakur, to catalyse investments in sectors contributing towards economic growth, employment creation, trade opportunities and growth in GDP in J&K, the spokesman said.

