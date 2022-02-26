Left Menu

Shimla receives fresh spell of snowfall

'Queen of hills' Shimla turned received a fresh spell of snowfall on Saturday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-02-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 19:55 IST
Shimla receives fresh spell of snowfall
A visual from Shimla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Queen of hills' Shimla turned received a fresh spell of snowfall on Saturday. The roads in Shimla were seen covered with a thick layer of snow.

As per the India Meteorological Department, Shimla recorded the maximum temperature at 3.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 2.6 degrees Celsius. IMD also predicted that Shimla will witness a cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday.

IMD also said that there was 1.5mm actual rainfall in the Shimla district on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022