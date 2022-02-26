First Air India flight carrying 219 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands at Mumbai airport from Bucharest at 7.50 pm: ATC sources.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
First Air India flight carrying 219 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands at Mumbai airport from Bucharest at 7.50 pm: ATC sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Indian
- Ukraine
- First Air India
- Bucharest
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Indian cotton yarn's journey, from knitting to packing
Kochi: Indian Navy rescues Napalese national from drowning in Venduruthy
Indian economy suffered Rs 9.57 lakh cr loss due to pandemic, compared to a loss of Rs 2.12 lakh cr in global meltdown in 2008-09: FM.
Indian economy suffered biggest contraction because of pandemic: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
Court acquits Indian Navy official in rape case