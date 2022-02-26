Pandemic weakening, celebrate Mahashivratri, Holi with fervour, MP CM tells people

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday asked people to celebrate the upcoming Mahashivratri and Holi festivals with pomp and joy as the COVID-19 pandemic was weakening. Addressing a function in Budhi Barlai village to launch a drive to give crop insurance documents to farmers, the CM said people must light lamps and offer prayers on Mahashivratri, which will be celebrated on March 1.

''Coronavirus is ending. So celebrate Rangpanchami with great zeal and take out 'ger' (the traditional procession on Rangpanchami in Indore in which thousands of people participate),'' Chouhan said. The state added 500 cases on Saturday to its COVID-19 tally, which reached 10,38,196, while one death took the toll to 10,727. The positivity rate now stood at 0.7 per cent.

