Left Menu

Pandemic weakening, celebrate Mahashivratri, Holi with fervour, MP CM tells people

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday asked people to celebrate the upcoming Mahashivratri and Holi festivals with pomp and joy as the COVID-19 pandemic was weakening. So celebrate Rangpanchami with great zeal and take out ger the traditional procession on Rangpanchami in Indore in which thousands of people participate, Chouhan said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-02-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 21:30 IST
Pandemic weakening, celebrate Mahashivratri, Holi with fervour, MP CM tells people
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday asked people to celebrate the upcoming Mahashivratri and Holi festivals with pomp and joy as the COVID-19 pandemic was weakening. Addressing a function in Budhi Barlai village to launch a drive to give crop insurance documents to farmers, the CM said people must light lamps and offer prayers on Mahashivratri, which will be celebrated on March 1.

''Coronavirus is ending. So celebrate Rangpanchami with great zeal and take out 'ger' (the traditional procession on Rangpanchami in Indore in which thousands of people participate),'' Chouhan said. The state added 500 cases on Saturday to its COVID-19 tally, which reached 10,38,196, while one death took the toll to 10,727. The positivity rate now stood at 0.7 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022