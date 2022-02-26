Left Menu

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Archbishop of Goa-Daman asks people to pray for peace on Ash Wednesday

Though we look forward to the coming Wednesday as special day of prayer, we need to begin and keep praying with intensity even now, as the conflict continues to rage with every passing day, not showing any signs of abatement, the Archbishop said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-02-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Archbishop of Goa and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao asked the Christian community in the state to observe March 2, which is Ash Wednesday that marks the beginning of the Lent Season, as a day of prayer and fasting for the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The military operation launched by Russia on the neighbouring Republic of Ukraine aiming at a full scale invasion of that country has sent shock waves throughout the globe and is threatening world peace, he said.

"As followers of the Prince of Peace, we cannot remain indifferent to this grave situation. We need indeed to arm ourselves with spiritual weapons of prayer and sacrifice. Though we look forward to the coming Wednesday as special day of prayer, we need to begin and keep praying with intensity even now, as the conflict continues to rage with every passing day, not showing any signs of abatement,'' the Archbishop said.

