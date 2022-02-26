Left Menu

Assam Rifles apprehends three armed cadres of Kuki Revolutionary Army in Manipur

Three armed cadres of the Kuki Revolutionary Army, an insurgent group, were arrested with three pistols and two mobile phones in Kangchup here on Friday.

ANI | Kangpokpi (Manipur) | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:06 IST
Assam Rifles apprehends three armed cadres of Kuki Revolutionary Army in Manipur
Assam rifle poses with three accused and seized pistols (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three armed cadres of the Kuki Revolutionary Army, an insurgent group, were arrested with three pistols and two mobile phones in Kangchup here on Friday. "Three active Cadres of KRA were apprehended with three 9mm pistols, 25 live rounds and two mobile phones in Kangchup, Kangpokpi District of Manipur on Friday," the official statement said.

During the operation against the insurgent groups in Manipur, Jwalamukhi Battalion of headquarters 22 Sector Assam Rifles under the backing of headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East). "The operation was carried out by COB Kangchup of Jwalamukhi Battalion. The party established a Mobile check post on Singda-Kangchup road based on specific information of movements of armed cadres in the AoR."

The temporary check-post stopped 3 suspected vehicles and while carrying out the search, apprehended the cadres near Singda Dam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022