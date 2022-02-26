MoS Subhas Sarkar blames political ideology for hijab row in India, says numerous Islamic nations don't have hijab mandatory

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Saturday, referring to the hijab row in Karnataka that made the headlines this month, said that hijab is not mandatory in many Islamic nations and some people in India are raking up the issue for political ideology. Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said, "There are numerous Islamist nations where hijab is not mandatory. Here the students do not have such a mindset but some are doing it for some political ideology. The court and the people will decide on what needs to be done."

In the latest development, Karnataka High Court on Friday reserved its order on various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in education institutions. Asked about the government's steps to bring back the stranded students from Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis, the Minister highlighted the government's commitment to bringing the students back.

"The government is committed to bringing all our citizens back home. Whenever there has been a problem, the government has come up with a solution. Two aircraft have departed today itself. We have been receiving calls on the helpline numbers and the details are being noted down," Sarkar said. (ANI)

