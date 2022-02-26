Left Menu

Delhi metro to run with 100 pc capacity from Feb 28

As the Delhi government lifts all COVID-19 related restrictions from February 28 onwards, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that the metro will now run without any restrictions, with 100 per cent capacity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:54 IST
Delhi metro to run with 100 pc capacity from Feb 28
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi government lifts all COVID-19 related restrictions from February 28 onwards, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that the metro will now run without any restrictions, with 100 per cent capacity. The DMRC, in a statement, said, "Passengers will be allowed to travel in the Metro without any restrictions i.e, they can travel in both standing and sitting manner."

All gates of metro stations will also remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day. "Regulation of passenger entry through a limited number of gates stands dispensed with from Monday," the DMRC said.

However, the passengers have been advised to continue following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, wearing of face mask/ cover, maintaining of social distancing etc, while travelling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022