NOC to be issued for 10-15 years old de-registered diesel vehicles to ply in other states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:05 IST
NOC to be issued for 10-15 years old de-registered diesel vehicles to ply in other states
Delhi Transport department has directed that no objection certificates (NOCs) will be issued for de-registered 10 to 15 years old diesel and above 15 years old petrol vehicles for other states barring restricted areas there as per NGT directive.

An order issued by Transport department on Friday also stated that no NOC will be issued for diesel vehicles older than 15 years from their first registration and such vehicles will be scrapped only.

The National Green Tribunal(NGT) in its order on July 27, 2016, had directed the states to identify the areas where the dispersion of air is higher and vehicular density is least, to pave for registration and running of old vehicles there.

The green court had also directed that vehicle which are more than 15 years old would be deregistered and then gradually other vehicles would be deregistered from 15 years to 10 years respectively.

All the registering authorities or regional transport offices of Transport department may issue NOC for transfer of vehicles to other states for diesel, petrol and CNG vehicles to the districts/ places permitted by the concerned states, said the order.

The NOC will also be issued for districts or states from which neither the information has been received by Transport department nor it was uploaded on their respective websites, said the order.

The NOC issued by the Transport department of Delhi government will be withdrawn for other states if the RTO/registering authorities concerned decline to register the vehicle there, added the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

