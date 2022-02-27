Ukraine to disconnect its power grid from Belarus network
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:55 IST
Ukraine will not be connecting its electricity grid to Belarus grid after it had completed testing, its energy minister told Ukrainian TV on Saturday.
Earlier, Ukraine has started testing its power grid in a step to link it up with a European network and decouple from a grid linked to Belarus and other former Soviet States.
