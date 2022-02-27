U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT -statement

The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday moved to block Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of another round of sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine.

The measures, which will also include restriction on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)