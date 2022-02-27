SWIFT sanctions seek to block Putin from using reserves for Ukraine attack -U.S. official
United States
The United States and its allies are "disarming Fortress Russia" with new sanctions that cut off key banks from the SWIFT financial transactions network and target Russia's central bank, a senior Biden administration offial said on Saturday.
The actions are aimed at preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from using $630 billion in central bank foreign currency reserves in the invasion of Ukraine and to defend a plunging rouble.
"Putin's government is getting kicked off the international financial system," the official said.
