N.Korea fires unidentified projectile, S.Korea military says

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 04:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 04:45 IST
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Sunday, in what is likely the latest missile launch by the nuclear armed country.

The statement provided no further details. The launch would come a month after North Korea fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile, the largest weapon fired since 2017, in a test that capped a record month of mostly short-range missile launches in January.

Amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, North Korea has suggested it could resume testing its longer range missiles or even nuclear weapons.

