Japan to coordinate with G7 on further sanctions vs Russia -foreign minister

Japan will coordinate closely with its G7 counterparts in deciding whether to impose further sanctions against Russia, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday. The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of more sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault on Ukraine.

"We must respond with an eye on the impact on financial markets," as well as moves by Western countries, Hayashi said in a television programme, when asked about Japan's stance on shutting out Russian banks from the SWIFT system.

