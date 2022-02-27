Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

HEADLINES * Western allies announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow, including kicking key Russian banks off the main global payments system, as a defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.

* The United States and its allies moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment of Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine. * Investors were preparing on Saturday for more wild gyrations in asset prices after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

* In a sea of blue and yellow flags and banners, protesters around the world showed their support for the people of Ukraine and called on governments to do more to help Kyiv, punish Russia and avoid a broader conflict. * Ukraine denied suggestions that it was refusing to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia but said it was also not ready to accept ultimatums or unacceptable conditions.

* Turkey has not made a decision to close the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits to Russian ships, a Turkish official told Reuters. * Russian Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine.

* The mayor of Kyiv extended a curfew in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday. * Britain's defence ministry said the Russian advance into Ukraine had temporarily slowed, probably because of logistical problems and strong resistance.

* Refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to pour across its western borders on Saturday, with around 100,000 reaching Poland in two days. * Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security, as saying.

* The Ukrainian border guards service said on Saturday Russia had closed off the northwestern part of the Black Sea to navigation. * Russian forces are becoming increasingly frustrated by what the United States believes is "viable" and very determined Ukrainian resistance, a U.S. defence official said.

* Pope Francis called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and expressed his "most profound pain" for the country's suffering. * Twitter is being restricted for some users in Russia, the social media company said in a tweet on Saturday.

* The official website of the Kremlin, kremlin.ru, was down on Saturday, following reports of denial of service (DDoS) attacks on various other Russian government and state media websites. * The Ukrainian government has instructed power stations to switch to natural gas to preserve strategic coal reserves, the head of the country's biggest private power producer said.

* At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian Health Ministry was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying. * France has decided to send defensive military equipment to Ukraine to support the country against Russia's invasion, a French army spokesman said, adding the issue of sending offensive arms was still under consideration.

* Russian energy giant Gazprom said it was supplying gas via Ukraine in line with demand from European consumers despite the military conflict. * French sea police seized a ship on Saturday that authorities suspect belongs to a Russian company targeted by European Union sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

QUOTES - "We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video message posted on his social media.

- "We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Canada and the United States wrote. - "The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all," former U.S. President Donald Trump said during a speech at a conservative gathering in Florida.

- "I came to Berlin to shake the conscience of Germany so that they would finally decide on truly harsh sanctions that will influence the Kremlin's decisions," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. - "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskiy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future," Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate said on Twitter. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future."

