HEADLINES * Western allies announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow, including kicking key Russian banks off the main global payments system, as a defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.

* The United States and its allies moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system. * At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed in Russia's invasion, the head of the Ukrainian Health Ministry was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.

* Ukraine denied that it was refusing to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia but said it was not ready to accept ultimatums or unacceptable conditions. * A Ukrainian road-maintenance company said it was removing all road signs to hinder invading Russian forces: "Let us help them get straight to hell."

* In a sea of blue and yellow flags and banners, protesters around the world showed their support for the people of Ukraine and called on governments to do more to help Kyiv, punish Russia and avoid a broader conflict. * Refugees continued to pour across Ukraine's western borders, with around 100,000 reaching Poland in two days.

* The Kremlin website was down on Saturday, following reports of denial of service attacks on various other Russian government and state media websites. * France has decided to send defensive military equipment to Ukraine, a French army spokesman said.

* Russian energy giant Gazprom said it was supplying gas via Ukraine in line with demand from European consumers despite the military conflict. QUOTES

- "We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country," Zelenskiy said in a video message. - "We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Canada and the United States wrote.

