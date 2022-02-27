Town near Ukraine's Kyiv hit by missiles, oil terminal on fire
Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, Kyiv, setting an oil terminal ablaze, the town's mayor said on Sunday. "The enemy wants to destroy everything around," Natalia Balasinovich said in a video posted online.
"The enemy wants to destroy everything around," Natalia Balasinovich said in a video posted online. Photographs and video posted online showed large flames rising under the night sky. The authorities warned residents to be on alert for toxic fumes.
Also on Sunday morning, Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk province said an oil terminal was blown up by a Ukrainian missile in the town of Rovenky.
