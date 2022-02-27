President takes elephant safari in Assam's Kaziranga

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday took an elephant safari in Kaziranga National Park on the last day of his three-day visit to Assam.

Kovind and his daughter Shweta together rode an elephant, admiring the wilderness and spotting the animals in their natural habitat.

A state government official said that Kovind, accompanied by several Assam ministers, undertook the ride from Mihimukh point in Kohora range of the national park. His wife, who was present at Mihimukh, however, did not take the elephant safari.

Savita Kovind and their daughter had taken a jeep safari inside the national park on Saturday, although the President had skipped it.

The President is scheduled to inaugurate a photo and archival exhibition on conservation at Kaziranga before leaving for New Delhi, the official said.

Kovind, accompanied by his wife and daughter, had arrived in Assam on Friday and had participated in a programme launching the 400th birth anniversary celebration of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan at Guwahati on the first day.

After spending the night at Guwahati, he had attended the convocation of Tezpur University on Saturday and flew to Kaziranga later the same day.

He spent the night at the Assam Police Guest House at Kaziranga and is scheduled to leave for New Delhi later on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)