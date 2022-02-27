Left Menu

Kerala tourism minister inaugurates tourism site at Peruvannamuzhi Dam

Kerala tourism minister PA Muhammad Riyas inaugurated renovated tourist amenities at the Puvannamuzheri Dam in Kozhikode on Saturday.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:58 IST
Kerala tourism minister inaugurates tourism site at Peruvannamuzhi Dam
Kerala tourism minister PA Muhammad Riyas inaugurating tourism site at Peruvannamuzhi Dam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala tourism minister PA Muhammad Riyas inaugurated renovated tourist amenities at the Puvannamuzheri Dam in Kozhikode on Saturday. It has an interpretation centre, canteen, open cafeteria, walkway, children's park, landscaping, parking lot etc.

The renovation work was done at the cost of Rs 3.13 crore. The Kerala government is expecting it would provide the required boost to the tourism sector, which has been crippled due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022