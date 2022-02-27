Works of tactical urbanism initiated at Andheri-Ghatkopar link road, says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that works of 'tactical urbanism' at the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road kicked off on Sunday.

The minister said that the link road requires traffic management, wider pedestrian pathways, parking management, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and more greenery.

"The Andheri-Ghatkopar Link road requires traffic management, wider pedestrian pathways, parking management and EV charging stations along with more greenery to ensure better movement of all. Initiated the above works of tactical urbanism at AGLR this morning," said Thackrey in a tweet. (ANI)

