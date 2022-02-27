Rigid vehicles, trailers can have maximum three decks to transport two-wheelers, says Transport Ministry

Rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with load body not projecting over driver's cabin, said the Ministry of Transport on Sunday.

This will enhance the carriage capacity of two-wheelers by 40 to 50 per cent, said the ministry.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on February 25, 2022 to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin. This will enhance the carriage capacity of two-wheelers by 40-50 per cent," stated the ministry. (ANI)

