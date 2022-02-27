Left Menu

Rigid vehicles, trailers can have maximum three decks to transport two-wheelers, says Transport Ministry

Rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with load body not projecting over driver's cabin, said the Ministry of Transport on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 12:11 IST
Rigid vehicles, trailers can have maximum three decks to transport two-wheelers, says Transport Ministry
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with load body not projecting over driver's cabin, said the Ministry of Transport on Sunday.

This will enhance the carriage capacity of two-wheelers by 40 to 50 per cent, said the ministry.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on February 25, 2022 to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin. This will enhance the carriage capacity of two-wheelers by 40-50 per cent," stated the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022